Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Gail Rink: Writing a Sympathy Card Leaves Many of Us at a Loss

They're the toughest sentences you may ever have to write. Here's how you can deliver a heartfelt message

By Gail Rink, Hospice of Santa Barbara | March 19, 2008 | 10:12 p.m.

I’ve written and collected my share of sympathy cards over the years; both personal and those related to my work at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Writing a sympathy card is probably among the more difficult tasks that any of us will have. (Reading them isn’t any easier.)

Gail Rink

We are so concerned about putting down in writing the correct sentiment that we can become paralyzed with anxiety in the process. In the hopes of making this task a little easier, I’d like to offer the community these guidelines:

» As a general rule, sympathy notes should be short.

» Use personal stationery or an appropriate sympathy card and a pen with blue or black ink.

» It is fine to say how much you will miss the deceased, but keep in mind that you are not the subject.

» “Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” while often used, is actually quite meaningful.

» Use the actual name of the deceased in the sympathy card.

» Do not write that “it was his/her time” or “time heals all wounds” or “he/she is in a better place.” These expressions do not make the bereaved feel any better.

» Address the letter to the deceased’s closest relative, such as the widow or eldest child, if you knew the deceased well but did not know the family well. If you did not know the deceased, write to the relative with whom you are acquainted and express your wish to give comfort, even if he or she is not the closest relative.

» Express sympathy for the family and acknowledge the loss: “Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your father.”

» Include a personal memory and/or acknowledge the character and accomplishments of the deceased. If you did not know the deceased, you can simply say, “It must have been wonderful to have him (or her) in your life.”

» Offer support and assistance in any way needed if you know the person to whom you are writing.

» Avoid dwelling on the details of the death.

Click here for more information on Hospice of Santa Barbara or call 805.563.8820.

— Gail Rink, MSW, is the retiring executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. Call Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 for a schedule of adult and children’s groups.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 