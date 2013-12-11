Wrong-Way Crash Injures 2, Shuts Highway 101 Near Buellton

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wrong-way vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded just after 2 p.m. to report of an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 101 northbound at Santa Rosa Road, said Capt. David Sadecki.

The accident involved a wrong-way driver, and two passenger vehicles. A big rig, previously indicated as one of the vehicles involved, pulled to the side to avoid the accident, he added.

Sadecki said one person sustained minor injuries and another was moderately injured.

All 101 northbound lanes at Santa Rosa Road were reportedly shut down for a time, with traffic diverted off at Santa Rosa Road and then back on, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One lane reportedly reopened to traffic shortly after the accident.

An AMR ambulance was on scene, Sadecki said.

"The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol," he said.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.