Local News

Wrong-Way Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on Highway 101

Timothy Morhar, 44, of Newbury Park declared dead at the scene near Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria; 4 others injured in wreck

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:09 p.m. | February 17, 2014 | 7:55 a.m.

A wrong-way driver was killed early Monday when he slammed into two other vehicles on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes near Santa Monica Road, the CHP said.

The wrong-way driver of an Infiniti I-30 — identified as Timothy A. Morhar, 44, of Newbury Park — first collided with a Nissan Altima driven by Rosie C. Bermudez, 32, of Goleta, then crashed into a Honda Odyssey driven by Phucthanh Le, 47, of Goleta, the CHP said.

The Infiniti came to rest and caught fire, and Morhar — the only occupant — was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, the CHP said.

The Odyssey also caught fire, but the occupants were able to escape the vehicle, the CHP said.

Bermudez and her passenger, Manuel Partida, 32, of Goleta, suffered minor injuries, and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Two children in the Odyssey — ages 5 and 13 — were not injured, the CHP said.

Le suffered major injuries, and also was taken to Cottage Hospital, as was his passenger, Thoi Phan, 36, of Goleta, who had minor injuries.

Morhar's name was released Tuesday afternoon after his relatives were notified of his death.

Northbound Highway 101 was shut down for several hours following the accident.

The CHP said it had been alerted to the wrong-way driver when he was in Summerland, and had several units en route to intercept him, but were unable to overtake the vehicle.

They added that Morhar was involved in a separate non-injury collision shortly before the fatal accident.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Morhar was a real estate agent in Agoura Hills and the father of four, according to his Facebook page.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

