Wrong-Way Driver Flees After Rollover Crash in Goleta

A wrong-way driver who crashed his vehicle early Monday in Goleta is being sought by the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the CHP received numerous reports of a vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 from Las Positas Road, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.

Callers indicated the black sedan was driving erratically without its headlights, Barriga said.

A short time later, the CHP received a report that the vehicle had overturned at the Patterson Avenue offramp from Highway 217, taking out a freeway sign in the process, Barriga said.

“When we got there, the driver was not there,” she added.

A search, aided by a K-9 unit, was launched for the missing driver, but he was not located, Barriga said.

The incident remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.