Local News

Concrete Sidewalk Pillar Loses Battle with Wrong-Way Van, But Leaves a Mark Anyway

State Street crash in downtown Santa Barbara sends driver to hospital, has police investigating possible DUI

The driver of a Ford van was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after his vehicle struck a concrete pillar in the 300 block of State Street on Thursday evening. The force of the impact sent the 2,000-pound column sliding about 10 yards into the street. Click to view larger
The driver of a Ford van was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after his vehicle struck a concrete pillar in the 300 block of State Street on Thursday evening. The force of the impact sent the 2,000-pound column sliding about 10 yards into the street. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 12, 2016 | 9:03 p.m.

The driver of a van heading the wrong way down State Street crashed into a sidewalk pillar near the Gutierrez Street intersection in downtown Santa Barbara on Thursday evening.

The force of the impact severed the concrete column at its base and propelled it about 10 yards into the street. Santa Barbara firefighters on the scene estimated the weight of the pillar at about 2,000 pounds.

Traveling south, the white Ford van was believed to have been speeding before veering off to the left into the northbound lanes and crashing in the 300 block of State Street, Santa Barbara police Lt. Kenneth Kushner told Noozhawk.

He said no one was injured but the driver, who was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The driver’s identity was not released.

The crash occurred in front of Casa Blanca Restaurant & Cantina, 330 State St., and Santa Barbara Rock Gym, 322 State St. Neither business was affected but Casa Blanca patrons watched the incident unfold.

Kushner said police are investigating the crash as a possible case of driving under the influence. 

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

