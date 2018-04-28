WWII Vets to Receive Diplomas from Santa Barbara High School

They were high school students who answered the their country’s call to duty during World War II, missing their high school’s time-honored tradition of walking down the hill at Peabody Stadium to accept their high school diplomas.

On Thursday, they will be honored members of Santa Barbara High School’s class of 2013.

Julio Araluce was scheduled to graduate with the class of 1943. He joined the U.S. Army, participated in the Battle of Normandy and was one of the soldiers who liberated Fossenburg Concentration Camp. Araluce’s daughter, Elizabeth Mason, will be accepting his diploma in his honor.

Robert Benedetto was scheduled to graduate with the class of 1943. He served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Headquarters Detachment 803rd Replacement Battalion infantry. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands to protect the U.S. mainland from Japanese invasion. He was a heavy equipment operator and attained the rank of private first class.

Benedetto received the Good Conduct, ATO, APTO and WWII Victory medals.

Paul Lopez was scheduled to graduate with the class of 1944. He joined the U.S. Navy and fought in World War II. He was assigned to USS Maryland as a 20 millimeter anti-aircraft gunner’s mate. He was in the battle invasion of the Marshall Islands and the invasion of Saipan and Tinian in the Mariana Islands. Later, he was in the Battle of Peleliu and Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Phillipines. During the Korean War, as a Navy reservist, Lopez served in the Marshall Islands.

Albert “Abby” Ramirez was scheduled to graduate with the class of 1944. He left high school in the 10th grade to join the U.S. Navy and serve in the war. As a 17-year-old seaman first class, he was assigned to the USS DuPage and was stationed in the Phillippine Islands.

Gilbert Ramirez was scheduled to graduate with the class of 1945. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served aboard an oiler stationed near Enewetak in the Marshall Islands. The oiler fueled ships that were going to and from the United States.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.