Track & Field

Wyatt Stevenson Ends Carpinteria Drought in 100; Warrior Boys Win 5 TVL Titles

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 5, 2016 | 8:17 p.m.

Chance Wright won both hurdles races and Wyatt Stevenson became Carpinteria's first league champion in the 100 meters in 32 years Thursday at the Tri-Valley League track & field championships at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Wyatt won the 100 in 11.34 and captured the 200 in 22.74. The last time a Carpinteria athlete claimed a league title in the 100 was 1984, according to Carpinteria coach Van Latham.

Wyatt also anchored the Warriors' 4x100 relay to victory with a season-best time of 44.36. The other team members were Tim Jimenez, Oscar Garcia and Jimmy Graves.

Wright continued his dominance in the hurdles. He won the 300 hurdles title in 43.55 and took the 110s in 15.63.

Brian Buchmiller set a personal best of 13-6 to capture the pole vault title.

Carpinteria's five TVL titles was its best showing in the league finals in 13 years, said Latham.

Annalisa DeAlba was the lone league champion for the Carpinteria girls. She took the discus with a toss of 112-8 and qualified for CIF Prelims in the shot put with a second-place finish.

Monique Sanchez equaled her PR of 9-6 to finish second in the pole vault. Gaby Fantone qualified for the CIF Prelims in both hurdle races and Mikela Keefer finished second in the 3200 with a PR of 11:36.21.

The TVL team champions were the St. Bonaventure boys and La Reina girls.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

