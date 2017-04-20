Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Wyatt Stevenson, Shaylah Alvarez Post Double Wins for Carpinteria

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2017 | 8:33 p.m.

Wyatt Stevenson swept the sprints and freshman Shaylah Alvarez doubled in the long jump and triple jump in a Tri-Valley League track & field meet against Foothill Tech on Thursday.

Stevenson tuned up for this weekend’s County Championships with a time of 11.49 in the100 meters and 23.74 in the 200.

Vinnie Gonzalez set a personal record in winning the long jump with a mark of 19-8.25. The Warriors lost the dual meet 101-35.

For the girls, Alvarez went 16-6.50 in the long jump and 30-0-3.75 in the triple jump. Annalisa DeAlba won the discus with a throw of 108-8.

Foothill Tech won the meet 90-46.

Carpinteria will host the Santa Barbara County Championships on Saturday. Events begin at 10 a.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 