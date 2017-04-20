Wyatt Stevenson, Shaylah Alvarez Post Double Wins for Carpinteria

Track & Field

Wyatt Stevenson swept the sprints and freshman Shaylah Alvarez doubled in the long jump and triple jump in a Tri-Valley League track & field meet against Foothill Tech on Thursday.

Stevenson tuned up for this weekend’s County Championships with a time of 11.49 in the100 meters and 23.74 in the 200.

Vinnie Gonzalez set a personal record in winning the long jump with a mark of 19-8.25. The Warriors lost the dual meet 101-35.

For the girls, Alvarez went 16-6.50 in the long jump and 30-0-3.75 in the triple jump. Annalisa DeAlba won the discus with a throw of 108-8.

Foothill Tech won the meet 90-46.

Carpinteria will host the Santa Barbara County Championships on Saturday. Events begin at 10 a.m.