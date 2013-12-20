Wynmark Donates $3 Million Property for Future Skating Rinks in Goleta

An affiliate of the Wynmark Co. donated 1.3 acres of land valued at more than $3 million to the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

“We are happy to donate this land and see the ice rink become a reality, as it has been a part of our vision for the community since 1995,” said Mark Linehan, president of Wynmark and developer of Camino Real Marketplace and Girsh Park.

The property located at the corner of Storke Road and Santa Felicia Road in Goleta is the future home for the “Ice in Paradise” facility. GSBISA will build an arena facility that will include one NHL regulation 200-foot-by-85-foot rink and a second 100-foot-by-60-foot junior rink. The rinks will provide year-round indoor ice skating for the community with an emphasis on activities for youth and families.

The capital campaign for GSBISA’s “Ice in Paradise” has generated more than $6.5 million in donations and pledges to build the facility. More than $1 million remains to be raised to get to the groundbreaking phase of the project. GSBISA continues to work with local foundations, individuals and corporations to close the gap to raise the additional funds needed. Naming opportunities are still available for locker rooms, the main scoreboard, benches and more.

“We are thrilled and thankful for this generous donation,” said Kathy Mintzer, GSBISA board president.

The 1.3 acre site was donated with fully vested entitlements and infrastructure in place. The land and building will be owned by GSBISA, a 501©3 nonprofit organization. GSBISA has successfully completed the City of Goleta Design Board process as well completion of the requirements necessary to issue a building permit for the arena facility. Once built and open, “Ice in Paradise” is projected to be a self-sustaining entity.

The ice skating facility will provide permanent public recreation serving youth, adults and families. The building will provide a facility for figure skaters, hockey players, programs for ice-sports participants with physical disabilities, an after-school homework center with computers, learn to skate programs and opportunities for public skating.

For more information and to learn more about our continued capital campaign, please email Jennifer Ono at [email protected].

— Jennifer Ono is the capital campaign director for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.