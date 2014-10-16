Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:53 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

X-37B Space Plane Not Home Yet as Landing at Vandenberg AFB Delayed

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 16, 2014 | 2:58 p.m.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle gained at least another day in space when its landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base was postponed until Friday at the earliest.

Vandenberg officials announced last week that the reusable space plane’s return was imminent but remained mum about plans for the specific time and date of the landing at the base’s three-mile runway.

Military officials would say only that landing depends upon weather and technical considerations.

But Vandenberg has issued notices warning boaters and pilots to remain clear of the area several days this week, including Thursday.

The newest advisory warns to remain out of the area Friday. 

The Air Force typically issues such advisories for safety reasons around rocket launches and missile tests but also has done before the two previous X-37B landings at Vandenberg.

Those landings occurred in December 2010 and June 2012.

The current mission — the second for this vehicle — began in December 2012 when it rode into space aboard an Atlas 5 rocket that blasted off from Florida.

The military is especially tight-lipped about the mini space shuttle’s role beyond saying it supports space experimentation, risk reduction, and concept of operations development for long duration and reusable space vehicle technologies.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 