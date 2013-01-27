Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Xform Computing Announces VirtualChrome App With Support For Flash, Java and Extensions on iPad

From Facebook Flash games to enterprise Java apps and productivity sites, VirtualChrome's cloud-powered browsing delivers features iPad users are demanding

By David McClintock for Xform Computing | January 27, 2013 | 6:22 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Xform Computing, a leader in cloud-powered apps for mobile devices, has announced that its VirtualChrome iPad app is now available in the iTunes App Store.

Using the power of cloud computing, the VirtualChrome app lets users run the real “desktop-class” Chrome browser via a virtual system.

“Anyone who has used an iPad knows its limitations,” said Kroum Antov, CEO of Xform Computing, “which include lack of support for Adobe Flash, Java applications, Chrome Extensions and the Chrome Web Store. VirtualChrome delivers these key capabilities on iPad today.”

Flash on iPad is now possible using VirtualChrome App, and users can play Flash games like FarmVille2 or Zynga Poker inside Facebook.com with existing points and status, ClubPenguin, Webkinz, Entanglement and thousands more. The app also supports Flash productivity sites like SlideRocket presentation editing and Adobe online services such as Acrobat.com’ CreatePDF.

VirtualChrome also supports Java on iPad, including Applets, JNLP and JAR files. Java is at the heart of many interactive websites and applications, but does not work natively on iOS. With VirtualChrome, users can play RuneScape on iPad, PartyPoker, GameTable Online and more.

Thousands of commercial and enterprise Java applications can be instantly deployed on iPad using VirtualChrome. Examples include Scottrade Pro and similar Java-based stock trade applications; United Airlines’ Unimatic scheduling program; and the Zoho Meeting feature to host a Web conference screen share on iPad.

Chrome Extensions are another capability of VirtualChrome, allowing browser-integrated features like Evernote Web Clipper on iPad, Adblock or Stylish themes. These Extensions as well as Web Apps can be browsed and installed from the Chrome Web Store.

Click here for more information about VirtualChrome, its pricing and availability.

— David McClintock is chief marketing officer at Xform Computing.

