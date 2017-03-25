Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Students Invited to Pitch Business Concepts

By Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | March 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation is accepting applications for the 7th Annual New Venture Challenge business plan and pitch competition. The event is open to SBCC students and all college and high school students in Santa Barbara County. Submission deadline is April 20.

“The New Venture Challenge gives our next generation of innovators an opportunity to showcase their business concepts to the community,” said Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“The competition promotes youth entrepreneurship and career development, and provides an opportunity for local students to interact, network, and further educate themselves on the process of creating a business plan and pitching their concept,” she said.

The New Venture Challenge is divided into two separate tiers: tier one for high school students and tier two for college students. From the business plan submissions, 10 finalists will be chosen from each tier and invited to pitch their concept at the Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge.

Local business executives, bankers, investors and entrepreneurs are selected to identify finalists and judge at the pitch competition.

“Thanks to our generous donors, including Montecito Bank & Trust, the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, and Southern California Edison, the winning students will be receiving start-up cash, scholarships and in-kind opportunities totaling at least $15,000,” Samson said.

The funds are awarded as a grant with reporting requirements. Each winner receives no-cost business counseling and mentorship from the Small Business Development Center and reports back periodically on their use of the funds and their entrepreneurial and academic endeavors.

Finalists from each tier will be announced on April 25, The New Venture Challenge Pitch Competition will be held April 28 on the SBCC campus. The 2017 New Venture Challenge awards dinner will follow on May 5.

Registration and submission is a one-step process. To apply, visit http://scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.blogspot.com/p/forms.html.

Applicants should complete the form completely, obtain necessary signatures, and prepare necessary attachments.  If you have any questions, contact the Scheinfeld Center at [email protected]  

For more about the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965.0581 ext. 3643.

