Yacht Club Charity Regatta Getting Under Sail

By Kyrie Belme for The Santa Barbara Yacht Club | August 1, 2018 | 5:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club (SBYC) will hold its 14th Annual Charity Regatta Saturday, Sept. 8, benefitting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC), an organization that has served the local community with compassion and trusted care for 110 years.

The Charity Regatta is filled with competitive racers, enthusiastic spectators, thoughtful supporters and family fun. Each year, racing boats enlist the help of celebrity skippers and the 2018 theme will be Celebrating Our Dedicated Teachers.

This year, the Santa Barbara community was faced with the Thomas Fire and the January debris flow. Despite these disasters, local teachers gave 110 percent for their students by finding alternative classrooms, revising lesson plans, and supporting children mentally and emotionally during the traumatic time to continue their students’ education.

Along with the devoted teachers, and other thoughtful community members, VNHC also went all out to continue service to its patients and others through the disasters.

Serenity House became a shelter for 14 evacuees from Casa Dorinda; Community Bereavement Support counseled 29 disaster-related victims through their grief; and the Loan Closet remained open, despite all odds, and loaned equipment to some 400 displaced residents of south Santa Barbara County.

VNHC was there when needed most, even amid many challenges.

Before the Charity Regatta, sponsors and Yacht Club members will be thanked at an exclusive cocktail party at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at SBYC. Current sponsors for this year’s Charity Regatta are:

Commodore sponsor, Ann and Ed Brady; vice commodore sponsors, Roger and Sarah Chrisman, Mary and Dick Compton, The Whimsie Fund, and Young Construction.

Rear commodore sponsorss, Susie and Riley Bechtel, Brown & Brown Insurance, Leslie and Scott Deardorff, Diane Katsenes, and Alixe and Mark Mattingly.

Staff commodore sponsors, American Riviera Bank, Brenda Blalock and Alan Porter, Brophy Bros. Restaurant, Deanna and James G.P. Dehlsen, Suzanne Duca and Ross Quigley, Don Galloway, Shari and Bill Guilfoyle, Phil Hons, Dr. Barbara Hrach, Franice and Peter Lufkin, Karen and Ed Marini, Mission Wealth, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP, Liliane and Stan Nelson, Dr. Laura Schlessinger, Nicholas Sebastian - Seaside Wellness Gardens, Seed Mackall LLP, Select Data, LLC., the Shevitz Family, Kathy and Chris Thrash, and Judy and George Writer.

SBYC captain's package, Rebecca and Jules Bender, Sherrill and Peter Churchill, Barbara and Shawn Fabian, Mr. and Mrs. Jefferey Grange, Carol Kallman, Teresa and John Koontz, Melinda B. Mars, Judith Muller, Lorraine and Keith Reichel, Alexandra and Jonathan Turner, and Ora and Wilton Wood.

SBYC ensign's package, Hope Sterling Kelly and Kathleen Yabsley.

Those interested in joining the festivities, can visit vnhcsb.org/regatta to learn about sponsoring and day of tickets!

The Charity Regatta Committee is led by chair Francie Lufkin and Commodore John Koontz with committee members Brittany Avila Wazny, Marilyn Goodfield, Shari Guilfoyle, Teresa Koontz, Lailan McGrath, Easter Moorman, Suesan Pawlitski, Judy Rawles, Jenny Roberts, Nick Sebastian, Beverly Toole and Gail Young.

For more about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, visit vnhcsb.org or call 805-965-5555. For more information on the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, visit sbyc.org, or call 805.965.8112.

— Kyrie Belme for The Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

 

