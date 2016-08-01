Yacht Club, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Host Pre-Regatta Cocktail Reception

Ramping up for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s 12th annual Charity Regatta, which will benefit Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, the club hosted a ceremonial cocktail reception Tuesday, July 19, for nearly 150 guests to thank all the generous sponsors and supporters.

“Honor Our Veterans” was the event’s theme, and it featured a group of prestigious “celebrity skippers,” representing Veterans from the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and VNHC’s We Honor Veterans program.

Both organizations are proud to honor all those who served their country. Yacht Club veterans and VNHC Vet-to-Vet volunteers Jim McClure, John Dailey, Geoff Groves, Scott Eschbach, Greg Brown and Brian Smith were recognized as celebrity skippers.

Guests enjoyed moving about the room and investigating the photos of veterans in uniform, attempting to match the face with one of the skippers, all while enjoying the music of Michael Holland on the guitar.

Retired police officer David Gonzales opened the program singing the national anthem; and the guests stood and joined him with their hands over their hearts.

The patriotic energy in the room was set for the opening comments of Commodore Bob Young, who took a few minutes both to thank everyone for their support of the Charity Regatta throughout the years and to recognize the celebrity skippers, whose bravery and honor allow us to continue to live in a country of freedom.

He concluded his welcome with an introduction to the VNHC mission video, saying, “instead of telling you about the great work that they do, I would like to share this video to show you.”

The crowd watched on as the words to “I Won’t Let Go” by Rascal Flatts echoed through the room with images of VNHC staff and volunteers. The video shared the scope of VNHC services: a volunteer delivering flowers, a caregiver helping with dishes and a nurse comforting a patient at bedside.

Following the conclusion of the video, guests heard from VNHC President and CEO Lynda Tanner, who again thanked the Yacht Club and sponsors for their contributions.

“Each year, thousands of families are able to live independently, recover from illness, or transition at end of life with dignity and comfort through the compassionate and trusted care we provide,” she said. “Thank you for allowing us to continue with our mission of providing compassionate and trusted care for all.”

Next, Brian Smith — a VNHC board member, veteran volunteer and 4th Infantry Division Vietnam veteran — took the podium.

Figuratively speaking, Smith shared that one day he saw a neon sign flashing VNHC Vet-to-Vet program. This program was created by the national We Honor Veterans initiative, a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

The essence of Vet-to-Vet is to match trained veteran volunteers with veteran hospice patients. Veteran volunteers have the unique ability to relate and connect with each patient, thereby creating an environment where life review and healing may occur, special to the bond of one veteran to another.

“What better way to show that we really care? For many years, along with many others, I’ve been honoring my OCS classmates who paid the ultimate price for their ticket home,” Smith said. “This volunteer program provided me an opportunity to continue to fulfill my wish for being a companion and a listener to fellow veterans.”

That proverbial sign encouraging Smith to gravitate toward a relationship with VNHC was none other than fellow veteran, Vet-to-Vet volunteer and past SBYC Commodore Homer Smith, who passed away in 2015.

Jean Smith, Homer Smith’s widow, took the stage. She had a very unique position of having a relationship with both organizations.

“This is a great cause; I know it from a whole lot of different angles,” she said.

Not only was Homer a Vet-to-Vet volunteer with VNHC but at the end of his life he also received hospice services from VNHC.

“They took care of my husband, and they don’t take care of just the dying person, it’s a whole support team. And when a person dies, it’s not the last you see of them. Oh no. They know how to care in a meaningful way, and they do it so well,” she said.

As a volunteer Homer was able to experience history and hear firsthand accounts of different wars.

“He only knew about WWII and the Korean War from what he read, but with the veterans program he was able to meet veterans from all of these wars,” Jean continud. “When it was his turn to be on the other side, it meant so much to him — the pinning and the certificate acknowledging his service. I saw Homer’s face when Jim McClure presented it to him. It meant a lot.”

The Vet-to-Vet pinning ceremony is a VNHC celebration of life and military service. Veteran hospice patients, like Homer Smith, are presented with a pin, patriotic quilt and certificate from a fellow soldier. Spouses are also thanked and recognized during the event by being pinned with angel wings.

Closing comments came from Francie Lufkin, staff commodore and regatta committee chair, who had to wipe tears from her eyes before sharing, “They are an amazing organization, I am so grateful to all you. Thank you for supporting them, and I look forward to seeing you September 10.”

The Charity Regatta is part of a national movement and has become a signature event in Santa Barbara. This year’s Charity Regatta will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

It will be an exciting day of boat racing, entertainment and fun. The Regatta is open to the public.

Beginning Aug. 1, tickets can be purchased at www.vnhcsb.org/regatta. Tickets are $100 per person and $30 per child under 12 years of age.

For more event information, call 805.690.6218 or visit www.vnhcsb.org/regatta.

— Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.