Yacht Club’s Annual Charity Regatta Getting Set to Sail

By Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | August 25, 2017 | 11:43 a.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) will again be the beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club's annual Charity Regatta, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Yacht Club, 130 Harbor Way.

On Aug. 22, the Yacht Club hosted a cocktail reception with nearly 150 guests as a kick-off to the Charity Regatta and to thank sponsors and supporters. Guests included Santa Barbara Yacht Club members, Healthcare Volunteer Celebrity Skippers, sponsors, and VNHC staff and volunteers.

The 2017 Charity Regatta theme is Celebrating Healthcare Volunteers, recognizing VNHC volunteers as the Celebrity Skippers.

Volunteers are vital to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and the patients they serve, through their gifts of talent and time to home healthcare, personal care, palliative care, hospice care, the Loan Closet, and the We Honor Veterans program.

Because of their personal experiences, many volunteers are able to relate and connect on different levels, whether it is for emotional, spiritual, or physical support, they help VNHC provide services to all in the community, including those unable to pay.

The Charity Regatta, which is part of a national movement, will be a day of boat racing, entertainment and fun. In addition to the regatta race, this year there will be free family friendly exhibitions from the Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, and Maritime Museum.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Pro-Yo will offer free tastings of their products.

The regatta is open to the public. Tickets are $100 per person and $30 per child under age 12. Buy tickets at vnhcsb.org/regatta. To learn more, call 690-6218, or visit vnhcsb.org/regatta.

For more about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, go to vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555. For more on the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, visit sbyc.org, or call 965-8112.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 

