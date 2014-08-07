Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

10th Annual ‘Yachts of Love’ Charity Regatta to Benefit Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

By Sydney Gardner for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | August 7, 2014 | 9:22 a.m.

It’s that time of year again when the Santa Barbara Yacht Club invites the community to sail for an important cause. This year marks the 10th annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club “Yachts of Love” Charity Regatta, benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Robyn Parker, a member of the SBYC and program associate at the Hutton Parker Foundation, is the chair of the event. Along with a dedicated committee of SBYC members and VNHC staff, she is planning a thrilling day of racing, entertainment and goodwill. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Yacht Club, where guests will gather for a special champagne toast and a water canon salute before the race begins.

The Regatta will celebrate our local young sailors who have learned to sail through the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Youth Foundation. The youth, ranging in age from 9 to 17, will serve as Youth Foundation Skippers onboard the race boats. The Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women raise money to provide scholarships so all Santa Barbara youth can learn to sail.

Before the first gun goes off to start the race, the Harbor Patrol boats will do a ceremonial "Fire Dance," complete with fire hoses, to send the racers on their way. Once the race begins, there will be nearly 100 boats on the water of all shapes and sizes — from spectator boats to some of Santa Barbara’s finest racing boats.

Throughout the day, guests can bid on exclusive silent auction items, including a two-night stay at Montage Laguna Beach, museum memberships and Dodgers tickets. Guests will also have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for $10 each, or five tickets for $40, to be entered to win a valuable basket of goodies.

After the race, guests will return to the Yacht Club for a delicious barbecue dinner, drinks, live music and to celebrate the racers. While the Regatta race winners will be cheered for their sailing prowess, the real winner of the day is the boat that brings in the most donations in relation to the size of the boat. This “Yachts of Love” winner receives a special trophy and will be publicly recognized. Last year’s winner was Mary Lee Hopkins. Her boat, 28-foot Allegro non Troppo, together with her crew, raised more than $2,000 for VNHC.

The Charity Regatta is part of a national movement and has become a signature event in Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara Yacht Club is proud to support VNHC, and the “Yachts of Love” Charity Regatta is one way the Yacht Club members give back to the Santa Barbara community. Since its inception in 2005, the Charity Regatta has raised $887,000 so that Santa Barbara County families have access to compassionate, quality care from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. With the community’s support this year, the Charity Regatta is expected to pass the cumulative giving mark of $1 million.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care extends a warm thank you to the generous sponsors of this event: Commodore Level: Impulse Advance Communications and The Bank of Santa Barbara; Vice Commodore Level: Sheila and Thomas Cullen and Hutton Parker Foundation; Rear Commodore Level: Ann & Ed Brady, Jack ‘N Toolbox, Schlinger Chrisman Foundation, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors, and Young Construction; and Staff Commodore Level: Brown & Brown Insurance, Susan & Riley Bechtel, Marlys & Ron Boehm, Brophy Brothers, Byram Healthcare, The Dreier Family, Hollister & Brace, Jeffrey Berkus Architects, Inc., Mozilo Family Foundation, Schipper Construction Co., Seed, Mackall LLP, Kate & Mark Shevitz, and Wells Fargo Private Bank. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; for more information, click here or contact Elizabeth Adams at 805.690.6261 or [email protected].

The “Yachts of Love” Charity Regatta is open to the public. Tickets are $100 per person and $30 per child under 12 years of age. Guests are invited to check in at 12:30 p.m. and sign-up to ride in one of the spectator boats. Space on the spectator boats is limited, and available on a first-come first-served basis. For tickets and event information, call 805.690.6261 or click here.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

