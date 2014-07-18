Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

Comedy Hideaway Bringing Yakov Smirnoff to Santa Barbara

By Andrey Belikov for Comedy Hideaway | July 18, 2014 | 3:53 p.m.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff will perform at Santa Barbara’s Comedy Hideaway on July 25-27.

Yakov Smirnoff
Yakov Smirnoff

Comedy Hideaway is located on the second floor of Apero, a restaurant on State Street. The showroom is run by Santa Barbara comedian Andrey Belikov, who like Smirnoff hails from the Ukraine.

Smirnoff joins a long list of celebrities to headline Comedy Hideaway, including recently Bryan Callen, Tom Segura and Maz Jobrani. The show is designed to make the comedians more accessible to the audience and is widely regarded as the best type of environment for comedy.

“I choose rooms that have the right dynamics for comedy,” Belikov said. “These rooms are by definition more intimate, something that appeals to the audience and performers alike.”

Best known for his TV sitcom What a Country and roles in such films as Moscow on the Hudson, Brewster’s Millions and The Money Pit, Smirnoff now owns and operates a theater in Branson, Mo. In his act, Smirnoff now focuses less on the difference between countries and more on the difference between men and women, and solving problems within relationships. Does he still have the goods?

“I worked with Yakov the other night at Flappers [comedy club] and he killed,” said comedian Dana Eagle, who appeared this month on Last Comic Standing. With a recent appearance on the hugely popular Marc Maron "WTF Podcast," Smirnoff is on pace to make his big return.

The Comedy Hideaway is located inside Apero Restaurant, 532 State St. in Santa Barbara. Smirnoff will perform Friday through Sunday, July 25-27, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Smirnoff is also one of the names looking very closely at the inaugural Santa Barbara Comedy Festival scheduled for spring 2015 by Andrey Belikov.

— Andrey Belikov is a producer for Comedy Hideaway.

 

