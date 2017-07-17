Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Business

Yardi Among Forbes 2017 World’s Best 100 Cloud Companies

By Leah Etling for Yardi Systems Inc. | July 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Global real estate technology provider Yardi, of Santa Barbara, has been named for the second time to the Forbes Cloud 100, the list of the world's top 100 private cloud companies.

Yardi was a member of the inaugural Cloud 100 in 2016, moving up to the No. 26 spot on the list in 2017.

Published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners, the list will appear in the July 27 issue of Forbes magazine and is available at forbes.com/cloud100.

“We’re honored that Forbes chose to recognize our efforts to provide industry-leading cloud solutions for our clients for the second straight year,” said Anant Yardi, founder and president of Yardi.

“Our cloud-based software serves real estate and investment companies of all sizes around the globe,” Yardi said.

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 was selected by a panel of judges representing leading public cloud companies, using qualitative and quantitative data submitted by nominees, along with third-party data sources.

The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent), people and culture (15 percent) and market leadership (35 percent), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

With that data, the Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies from all over the world.

“Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year’s list is no exception,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list.

“Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures’ deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company’s inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate,” Konrad said.

“These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

“The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward,” Deeter said.

— Leah Etling for Yardi Systems Inc.

 
