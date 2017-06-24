Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Yardi Founder on Glassdoor’s Highest-Rated CEO List

By Leah Etling for Yardi Systems Inc. | June 24, 2017 | 9:36 a.m.

Anant Yardi, founder and CEO of Yardi in Santa Barbara, has been named to a list of the nation’s top corporate leaders by employer review website Glassdoor.

Yardi received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Highest Rated CEOs for 2017. He is ranked No. 32 on the list of top-rated CEOs for large companies in the United States.

This ranking is based solely on the anonymous and voluntary opinions offered by users of the Glassdoor platform.

The U.S. Large Company category includes firms with more than 1,000 employees. Ratings were compiled during a one-year window, which concluded in May.

Glassdoor is a website where people can rate their employment experience at past and current companies. It is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing job sites, with tens of millions of reviews of more than 700,000 companies in 190 countries.

When submitting a review, Glassdoor users are asked directly whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral on the performance of the company’s CEO.

On Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67 percent; the CEOs on the 2017 top-rated list all scored above 90 percent.

“I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honor,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO.

“We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement,” Hohman said.

Yardi was founded in Santa Barbara in 1984 as a software start-up with a corporate motto of “Take care of our clients, take care of our employees, stay focused and grow.”

Today, Yardi is a global technology leader employing more than 5,300 staff in 35 offices worldwide and remains true to its original motto.

“Our employees are the heart of this company, and it is especially rewarding to receive this recognition from them," Yardi said.

"I thank them for their vote of confidence and look forward to continuing our tradition of customer service and innovation as we take care of our clients, employees and the communities that we live in.” Yardi said.

— Leah Etling for Yardi Systems Inc.

 
