Yardi Systems Founder to Address Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), small business educator and networking organization, will host a motivating talk called Yardi Systems, 5900 Employees in 40 Offices. How it Happened, presented by Yardi System founder Anant Yardi on Thursday, May 10.

The seminar takes place from 7:30-10 a.m. at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee and networking starting at 7:30 a.m.

Anant Yardi is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Apartment Association and has been recognized as No. 32 on the Glassdoor list of top rated CEOs of large U.S. companies.

Yardi Systems also ranks No. 42 on the Best Places to Work listing among Glassdoor's top 100 U.S. companies list, and the business has been included in Forbes’ list of top 100 cloud companies.

Yardi Systems provides integrated property management software and investment management solutions for all real estate verticals.

In 1982, Anant Yardi had lost his job and needed work. He recognized the need for an integrated accounting and property management software for the residential marketplace.

As the director of systems development for Burroughs Corporation (now Unisys) and with 14 years of programming experience as well as owning a few rental units, Yardi thought he had the background to design such a product.

In 1984, Basic Property Management was created for the Apple II computer. Since then, Anant has directed the company through over 30 years of steady growth as Yardi became a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write the check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 698-1121 or email [email protected]



— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.