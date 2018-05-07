Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Yardi Systems Founder to Address Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | May 7, 2018 | 8:40 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), small business educator and networking organization, will host a motivating talk called Yardi Systems, 5900 Employees in 40 Offices. How it Happened, presented by Yardi System founder Anant Yardi on Thursday, May 10.

The seminar takes place from 7:30-10 a.m. at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., with coffee and networking starting at 7:30 a.m.

Anant Yardi is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Apartment Association and has been recognized as No. 32 on the Glassdoor list of top rated CEOs of large U.S. companies.

Yardi Systems also ranks No. 42 on the Best Places to Work listing among Glassdoor's top 100 U.S. companies list, and the business has been included in Forbes’ list of top 100 cloud companies.

Yardi Systems provides integrated property management software and investment management solutions for all real estate verticals.

In 1982, Anant Yardi had lost his job and needed work. He recognized the need for an integrated accounting and property management software for the residential marketplace.

As the director of systems development for Burroughs Corporation (now Unisys) and with 14 years of programming experience as well as owning a few rental units, Yardi thought he had the background to design such a product.

In 1984, Basic Property Management was created for the Apple II computer. Since then, Anant has directed the company through over 30 years of steady growth as Yardi became a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write the check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 698-1121 or email [email protected]
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 