Business

Yardi Systems in Goleta Holding Technology Career Fair on Thursday

By Leah Etling for Yardi Systems | January 12, 2015 | 1:31 p.m.

Local professionals looking for new opportunities in technology should mark the calendar for this Thursday, Jan. 15. Yardi Systems, a leading provider of real estate technology, is hiring and numerous career opportunities are available.

Those with computer science, information technology and accounting backgrounds are encouraged to attend. Desired skill sets include software development, software support, program management, SQL databases, technology troubleshooting, and business to business customer service.

Current position openings include technical account managers, technical analysts, ERP and Cloud Consultants, and software engineers. A full list of jobs can be found by clicking here.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1984, today Yardi employs over 4,000 professionals working in over 35 offices throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. Employees around the world describe the company as innovative, supportive and community focused.

“Yardi continues to experienced tremendous growth, and it’s our dedicated employees whose efforts have made that possible," said Gordon Morrell, executive vice president. "It is unique for a global company to retain a culture that emphasizes the same friendly environment that we’ve had for over three decades.”

Yardi places a high priority on providing its clients with exceptional customer service and responding to their needs for the best business software and support. The company’s employees are recognized as being vital to those goals, and enjoy working in a supportive environment.

Yardi’s South Coast campus in Goleta, located just minutes from the beach, is home to nearly 600 employees working in a variety of areas, including admin/human resources, client support, software implementation, marketing and IT. Across all departments, a casual but focused atmosphere pervades.

Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, competitive pay structure, career development, opportunities for community service, company gatherings, frequent visits from local food trucks, and plentiful opportunities for fitness and recreation.

Potential applicants should bring a current copy of their resume to the Technology Career Fair event at Yardi’s corporate headquarters, 430 S. Fairview Ave. The Career Fair will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and conclude at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact [email protected].

— Leah Etling represents Yardi Systems.

