Yascha Kostruba Wins Channel League Diving With Record Score

Diving

Santa Barbara High's Yascha Kostruba and Lukas Gilbert finished first and second at the Channel League Diving Championships and qualified for the CIF-SS Finals.

Kostruba broke an 11-year-old school record with her score of 371.50. The mark beat the record of Ben Bottoms by a quarter point.

Gilbert scored 314.50 to finish as runner-up

Paige White of Ventura won the girls division with a score of 349.45, and Jana Gonzalez of San Marcos took second with a 325.90.

The scores plus the degree of difficulty of the dives qualify both girls for the CIF Finals.