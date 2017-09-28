Yazi Hernandez Scores Both Goals in Westmont’s 2-1 Win Over Arizona Christian

Soccer

(PHOENIX) Westmont Men’s Soccer (3-2-3, 2-1 GSAC) won this evening’s Golden State Athletic Conference soccer game against Arizona Christian (5-5, 0-3) by a score of 2-1. Both goals came from the foot of senior Yazi Hernandez.

The Warriors finished with 12 shots on goal, but only converting on two goals. Head coach Dave Wolf said, “I think we created some stuff in and around the goal. The other side of it is we should have scored a whole lot more than we did. It should have been a different game than it was.

“There were some very dominant phases of possession,” said Wolf. “I would say that the possession for us in the first half was 65% to 35% in our favor, but we got outshot nine to four. That’s been our season so far. You could some it up with this phase, ‘we have the ball, they get the chances.’”

Wolf said that Yazi Hernandez and Gabe Thurner were two guys that went above and beyond today. “Those two basically, single-handedly won us the game.”

Wolf said, “Yazi is playing as good as he’s ever played at Westmont. He’s on a run of form right now that is just exceptional. It started all the way back at the Point Loma scrimmage when we played him in that center forward channel. He has been great, and tonight he was absolutely amazing. We would not have won the game without him.”

Hernandez scored in the 62nd minute to put Westmont up 1-0.

“Gabe was freed up on the left side of the goal. He then served a ball across the mouth of the goal – maybe a bit of fortune how it ended up with Yazi. Yazi was on the doorstep to deposit the ball in the goal. Gabe Thurner did the work on that goal,” described Wolf.

The Firestorm leveled the score on a penalty kick taken by Anthony Archuleta in the 73rd minute.

It didn’t take Hernandez long to put the Warriors up for good. He scored in the 74th minute to make the score 2-1. “Yazi took the ball off of the defended by himself and ripped a ball from the right side into the far left hand corner of the goal. It’s the kind of goal that you only score if your confidence level is very high. It was really terrific,” said Wolf.

Wolf offered, “We moved Gabe inside tonight. He ran like a dog, he was superb on the ball, he lead, organized, just had a fantastic match.”

Wolf also said, “Jonathan Romero, the freshman, came on and really had a good game for us as well.”

Westmont is traveling this road trip without Augie Andrade, Tim Heiduk, and Dash Wulterin. All three have played big roles this season. Wolf said, “They don’t put an asterisk next to a game where you don’t have important players. In the end, you have who you have, and that’s what it is. My hope is that as the dust settles here a little bit, there will be some confidence that will come from getting a result without those guys.”

The Warriors head to San Diego Christian for their next game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.