Yellow Lab Missing Near Turnpike and Calle Real
(Johnson family photo)
By Tim Johnson |
| January 8, 2016 | 4:16 p.m.
[Noozhawk’s note: Lizzie was reported struck and killed by a car the night of Jan. 10, just a couple of blocks from her home.]
Lizzie, a female yellow Labrador retreiver (with some Shar-Pei), was frightened by a Jan. 6 thunderstorm and ran away from home off of Turnpike Road and Calle Real.
The 7-year-old, 74-pound dog has a very soft coat and is wearing a blue-ish collar with flowers. She has ID tags and is microchipped. She can cover a lot of territory.
Call Tim at 805.403.6323 or Karen at 805.967.4688 with information.
