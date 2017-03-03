YMCA Breakfast to Honor Hugh P. Davis

The Channel Islands YMCA Association has announced that Joshua Keith is the chair for its milestone 40th Annual Good Friday Breakfast, April 14 at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

The event will pay tribute to former Santa Barbara YMCA leader Hugh P. Davis who died on Oct. 8, 2016, after a well-fought battle with cancer and heart disease.

The morning's theme will be the significance of the death of Jesus Christ with inspirational praise, music and community fellowship.

Keith is an officer at Laguna Capital Management, which provides investment counsel and financial planning. He earned his BA in economics with honors from the University of Chicago, and MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Keith has served on the Good Friday Breakfast Committee since 2012. This is his second year as chair.

Davis was known for his integrity, humor, mentorship and community involvement. He was first hired as the physical director at the Santa Monica YMCA and from then on, his love for the YMCA continued to grow.

In 1975, he moved to Santa Barbrara to lead the Santa Barbara YMCA for 15 years before serving as president and CEO for the Tacoma, Pierce County YMCA and the YMCA of Greater Whitter until he retired in 1999.

Davis will be remembered for his tireless work on the YMCA Good Friday Breakfast events, which he started in 1978 with just 35 people in attendance. Today, the breakfast brings more than 500 people together in fellowship.

Tickets to the breakfast are $50. Partnership tables for eight are available and include: premier for $2,500, gold for $1,000, silver for $750 and bronze for $400.

To buy tickets or sponsorships, visit http://www.ciymca.org/good-friday-breakfast.html or call 687-7720 ext. 267.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Channel Islands YMCA.