Matt Rowe Leads YMCA’s 2017 Fundraising Campaign

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has named Matt Rowe as chair of its 2017 Annual Campaign which kicks off today, Feb. 3.

Rowe, who is also a Santa Barbara Family YMCA board member, will work to ensure the fundraising target of $195,000 is met.

Every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need in YMCA programs, such as swimming classes, health and wellness programs, day camps, sleep-away camps and after-school care.

This year marks the seventh annual campaign in which Rowe has participated, and the fourth for which he has been its chair.

Assisting Rowe in overseeing the annual campaign are co-chairs Beth Schmid, fellow YMCA board member; and her husband Tom. The two have played an integral role in past campaigns, Rowe said.

Rowe said he is confident that with their support, and that of management, staff and volunteer campaigners, the 2017 campaign will be successful. “There is a huge amount of effort that goes into making our $195,000 goal a reality,” he said.

“The money raised allows the Santa Barbara Family YMCA to make good on our promise to be an inclusive and responsible force for positive change in our community,” Rowe said.

“There are many people working really hard to help us achieve this target, it is a huge team effort and I am delighted to be leading the campaign for the YMCA,” said Rowe.

“I know what a difference every dollar raised makes to so many lives. It is something that I can see that whenever I walk into the facility,” he said.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Rowe joined the YMCA in 2006, when he and his family lived in Darien, Conn. They transferred the family membership to Santa Barbara upon relocating.

Rowe is a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley’s Santa Barbara office.

To learn more about the campaign, call 687-7727.

— Hannah Rael for Santa Barbara Family YMCA.