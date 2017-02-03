Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Matt Rowe Leads YMCA’s 2017 Fundraising Campaign

By Hannah Rael for Santa Barbara Family YMCA | February 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has named Matt Rowe as chair of its 2017 Annual Campaign which kicks off today, Feb. 3.

Matt Rowe Click to view larger
Matt Rowe

Rowe, who is also a Santa Barbara Family YMCA board member, will work to ensure the fundraising target of $195,000 is met.

Every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need in YMCA programs, such as swimming classes, health and wellness programs, day camps, sleep-away camps and after-school care.

This year marks the seventh annual campaign in which Rowe has participated, and the fourth for which he has been its chair.

Assisting Rowe in overseeing the annual campaign are co-chairs Beth Schmid, fellow YMCA board member; and her husband Tom. The two have played an integral role in past campaigns, Rowe said.

Rowe said he is confident that with their support, and that of management, staff and volunteer campaigners, the 2017 campaign will be successful. “There is a huge amount of effort that goes into making our $195,000 goal a reality,” he said.

“The money raised allows the Santa Barbara Family YMCA to make good on our promise to be an inclusive and responsible force for positive change in our community,” Rowe said.

“There are many people working really hard to help us achieve this target, it is a huge team effort and I am delighted to be leading the campaign for the YMCA,” said Rowe.

“I know what a difference every dollar raised makes to so many lives. It is something that I can see that whenever I walk into the facility,” he said.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Rowe joined the YMCA in 2006, when he and his family lived in Darien, Conn. They transferred the family membership to Santa Barbara upon relocating.

Rowe is a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley’s Santa Barbara office.

To learn more about the campaign, call 687-7727.

— Hannah Rael for Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 