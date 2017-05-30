YMCA Lauded for Helping People With Disabilities

PathPoint honored the YMCA’s Montecito & Santa Barbara branches with the Outstanding Community & Employer Partner awards at PathPoint’s 1st Thursday event in April.

PathPoint has awarded the YMCA’s Montecito Branch with the Employment Partnership award for its employment of PathPoint’s crew and individuals with disabilities for more than 10 years.

At this branch, PathPoint has had a work crew employed there since 2005 and celebrated their 12 -ear mark in May. Currently, there are six PathPoint participants employed.

YMCA has made strides to assure all of its employees feel included in the entire staff team.

By providing them access to the gym, inviting them to company events, and outfitting them with YMCA uniforms, it allows PathPoint’s participants to feel respected as equals in their work.

The YMCA’s Santa Barbara Branch was awarded the Community Partnership award for their program that incorporates volunteers and employment of people with all levels of ability.

They continuously welcome people with disabilities to work out at their gym through a scholarship program and include support staff to join people served who need support working out.

This YMCA branch also has promoted inclusion by allowing Special Olympic athletes to use the gym for training, which has made it a much more welcoming space all around for anyone with a disability.

Seth Miller, PathPoint’s Santa Barbara Division vice president, said: “The Montecito and Santa Barbara YMCA branches should be celebrated by our community as models of inclusivity for people with developmental disabilities.

"PathPoint’s partnerships with the YMCAs have been invaluable in furthering our mission to empower people with disabilities and other disadvantages. It was truly a privilege to be able to recognize their work,” Miller said.

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization, provides services to people with disabilities or disadvantages to reach their fullest potential. It provides services that focus on employment, community access, independent living, and behavioral health services.

PathPoint serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles and Kern counties. For more information, visit www.PathPoint.org.

— Delaney Hiller for PathPoint.



