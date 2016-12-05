YMCA Flag Football Teams Reinforce Fundamentals, Sportsmanship at Final Tournament

Four flag football teams from the Montecito, Santa Barbara, Stuart C. Gildred (Santa Ynez) and Ventura branches of the Channel Islands YMCA competed in their final tournament on Nov. 12 at the Carpinteria High School football field.

A total of 16 teams competed in the tournament, also known as the “Bowl Games.”

Teams are co-ed and are part of the NFL FLAG Powered by USA Football program, which provides children ages 5 to 17 with opportunities to enjoy one of America’s beloved sports. The noncontact action allows players to learn the fundamentals of football while also providing lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.

“The NFL FLAG program is an opportunity for our players and coaches to celebrate the success and improvement of each team member,” said Aaron Martinez, youth programs director at the Montecito Family YMCA. “The leagues offer competition to challenge every child’s ability and focus on fair play and teamwork rather than winning — one of the key philosophies of the YMCA.”

To learn about how to participate in upcoming sports and recreational programs, please call 805.969.3288 or click here.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing the Montecito Family YMCA.