YMCA Golf Tourney Proceeds Give Kids a Shot at Scholarships

By Felicia Sutherland for Channel Islands YMCA | June 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Lompoc Family YMCA’s 18th Annual Kids for Character Golf Tournament, also known as The Ketrenia Klassic, will take place Friday, July 21, at the Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Road.

 

The tournament is held in memory of Ketrenia Hall, the late wife of Lompoc Family YMCA Board Member James Hall.

Ketrenia, who passed away in 2013, was named Woman of the Year in 2011. She volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church. She also was a California-certified legal secretary and worked with her husband in his law practice.

All funds raised by the golf tournament are used for scholarships and help make it possible for Lompoc Valley families and children to participate in YMCA programs.

For more information about becoming a volunteer or to participate in the golf tournament, call Susan Long, 36-3483 ext. 39, or email [email protected]

For more information about the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/lompoc/ or call 736-3483.

— Felicia Sutherland for Channel Islands YMCA.

 
