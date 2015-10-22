YMCA Haley Street Satellite Location Celebrates First Anniversary

Fitness

The local community helped the Santa Barbara Family YMCA celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Haley Street Youth and Family Center Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. The public was invited and the celebration included a free barbecue lunch for attendees.

Providing monthly memberships, The Haley Street Youth and Family Center offers a safe space in downtown Santa Barbara for families and individuals to grow and learn with a variety of programs, such as exercise classes, afterschool activities and health and nutrition classes.

The family monthly fee is $20, for teens $10 and for adults $15.

Located at 701 E. Haley, the Haley Street satellite location is open Monday through Friday. Popular exercise classes include Latin dance, pilates, cycling sessions and yoga.

For more information visit www.ciymca.org/hsyc or call Candice Perez-Foust at 805.770.2187.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Haley Street Youth and Family Center.