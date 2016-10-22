YMCA Heritage Club: Strengthening Youth, Families, and the Community

The Channel Islands YMCA has served the Central Coast community since it was established in 1887 and currently operates six health and fitness facilities, a Youth and Family services branch, and more than 20 childcare locations. The dedication and generosity of the organization’s Heritage Club has been a key factor in growth of the programs and services provided by the Y to the local community.

According to Giving USA 2016: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2015, a publication of Giving USA Foundation, individual giving increased nationwide by a record-setting 3.8 percent in current dollars (3.7 percent when inflation-adjusted) and charitable bequests increased by 2.1 percent (1.9 percent when inflation-adjusted) over 2014.



The YMCA board of directors created an endowment fund to provide for the future of the Y. The fund is invested and the Y only uses the return on investment for annual support. Heritage Club members are donors who give a current or planned gift to the endowment fund, continuing the Y’s work in improving communities, families and individuals.



“All gifts, big and small, make a huge difference as the Y endowment is a segregated fund where the principal of donor-designated gifts is held into perpetuity,” said Jill Rode, chief development officer at the Channel Islands YMCA. “The Heritage Club offers unique ways for community members to create a legacy of compassion and, if they chose, to set a shining example to others through special recognition and other Heritage Club membership benefits.”



Members have the choice of delegating the Y governing board to utilize their gift where the need is greatest or designating the funds to a specific purpose, such as a particular YMCA branch or facility improvements.



Current and planned gifts are accepted. Current gifts may be received in cash or cash equivalents. Planned gifts include bequests through wills, naming the Y as a beneficiary of retirement plans and insurance policies, and living and charitable trusts.



For other designations or questions about the Heritage Club, contact Jill Rode, 569-1103 ext. 23 or by email at [email protected] More information as well as an application for the Heritage Club are available online at www.ciymca.org/heritageclub.html.

— Jill Rode for the YMCA.