YMCA Weighs in on Challenges of Childhood Obesity

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA wants families in our community to understand how adopting healthy habits can help reduce childhood obesity.

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and while the dangers of childhood obesity are well-chronicled, many families need support changing their families’ habits with the ultimate goal of being a healthy weight.

That’s why the Santa Barbara Family YMCA — a community-based organization dedicated to improving health — wants families to understand the dangers of childhood obesity and ways to change through improved eating habits and increased physical activity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity has remained stable at about 17 percent and affects about 12.7 million children and adolescents.

Today, obesity affects one in six children and one in three are overweight, which poses greater risks for many health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and some cancers.

In California, 22.6 percent of all children are considered overweight or obese, according to the CDC.

“Developing healthy eating habits and a daily physical activity routine are important components for preventing childhood obesity. Creating healthy habits that will last a lifetime is the key to good health and wellness.” said Craig Prentice, executive director, Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

“Additionally, if families don’t know how to get started, reaching out to your health care provider or organizations like the Y that provide support are great first steps,” he said.

The following tips are some great ways to incorporate healthier eating habits and more physical activity into your daily family routine:

Eat and Drink Healthy: Make water the drink of choice and urge everyone to fill half their plates with fruits and vegetables by offering two or three colorful options at each meal.

As a family, choose a new fruit and veggie every week to taste together. Place a full pitcher of water on the table during meals, and allow children to pour their own water.

» Play every day/go outside: Children should have at least an hour a day of unstructured play outside (when possible) and break a sweat at least three times a week by getting 20 minutes or more of vigorous physical activity. Join your kids in games that get hearts pumping and bodies moving.

» Get together: Eat as a family as frequently as possible. Involve kids in meal planning, preparation and clean-up. Adults should take a break from electronics and spend one-to-one time each day with their kids.

» Reduce recreational screen time: Limit time spent in front of a TV, computer, tablet, cell phone or video games to two hours or less per day. Make a family plan to reduce screen time at home (turn off screens at meals, take a walk after a meal, set a timer to remind you to power down screen).

» Sleep well: Kids and adults need to keep a regular sleep schedule; unwind together in the evenings by reading a book or listening to soft music to ensure the body is preparing for sleep. Kids are growing and need 10-12 hours of healthy sleep per night, and seven to eight hours for adults.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA offers ways for youth to learn and develop active and healthy habits that last a lifetime. If you’re a 12-14-year-old member, you will participate in a Teen Wellness Orientation prior to using the Total Health Center or Group Wellness classes.

In addition to being healthy at home, there is a need to maintain healthy habits while attending out-of-school programs.

To create healthy environments for all children the Santa Barbara Family YMCA is implementing Healthy Eating and Physical Activity Standards in its before- and after-school programs, and preschool.

To foster children's health, the Y strives to: provide a fruit and/or vegetable at all meals/snacks, only provide low-fat milk and water as drinks, set limits on screen time, provide daily physical activity, provide parent/caregiver education to encourage healthy behaviors at home.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA programs, contact Teslin LeMaster, community programs director, 687-7727 or email [email protected]

— Felicia Sutherland Santa Barbara Family YMCA.