YMCA Youth and Family Services Board Adds Avanti Alias

Avanti Alias has joined the Board of Managers for Youth and Family Services, the independent social service branch of the Channel Islands YMCA.

Avanti lives in Santa Barbara and recently earned her masters of business administration from Antioch University Santa Barbara. Avanti has been active in the community and has served as the chair for the California Youth Connection.

“Avanti is passionate about advocacy for foster youth and others that find themselves in need,” said Valerie Kissell, executive director for Youth and Families Services.

“We are pleased to have Avanti’s youthful perspective on the issues our youth and families are confronted with,” she said.

For more information about the Youth and Family Services YMCA, visit ciymca.org/youthandfamilyservices or call 805-569-1103.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties including:

Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA, and Youth and Family Services YMCA.

— Audrey Graves for Channel Islands YMCA.