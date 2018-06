Posted on May 29, 2015 | 9:03 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Yoali Guevara Rojas, 7 months, of Santa Barbara, died May 27, 2015.

She was born Oct. 19, 2014.



Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N. Nopal St. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.