YogaFest Fundraiser Looks to Heal Young Substance Abusers

By Brandon Cox for Council On Alcoholism & Drug Abuse | July 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A day-long YogaFest, presented by #trevorstribe, will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, on the main lawn of the Bacara Resort & Spa, with all proceeds going to the Council On Alcoholism & Drug Abuse's Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center in Santa Barbara.

The event is inspired by the recent sudden death of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice, whose vision was to spread yoga to the masses when he founded CorePower Yoga with Brandon Cox in 2002.

Tice battled substance abuse for much of his adult life.

The Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center is home to the largest local teen substance-abuse program in the county, serving more than 5,500 teens since it opened in 2001.

With a success rate of nearly 80 percent, the Bryant Center has become a model for other youth drug-and-alcohol-abuse programs around the country.

The volunteer-driven yoga event is designed for the new or experienced yogi, with a diverse mix of yoga classes for anyone, including one just for kids. Participants may come for a single class or spend the day at YogaFest.

Participants can peruse the local vendor village between classes or enjoy a day pass to the Bacara Spa, with purchase of limited VIP tickets.

Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and presented by local talent from Santa Barbara yoga studios. The premier class is at 5 p.m. with Sound Off Vinyasa (think DJ, Bluetooth headphones, ocean view with headphones supplied).

Classes include:

10:30 a.m. — Kids Yoga (Yasa Yoga)

Noon —Yoga Soup (Yoga Soup)

2:30 p.m. — Arco Yoga (Divinitree)

5 p.m. — Sound Off Vinyasa (CorePower)

For information on tickets and sponsorship, visit www.cadasb.org and click on events.

— Brandon Cox for Council On Alcoholism & Drug Abuse.

 
