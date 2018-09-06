Yoga Soup Ladles Out Month of Music

Yoga Soup in Santa Barbara is hosting a month of musical offerings including three headlining concerts with East Forest, Jai-Jagdeesh, and Mamuse, plus singing workshops, sound healings, an open mic night, and a sale on musical instruments.

The lineup follows:

» East Forest Ceremony — Saturday, Sept. 9, at Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Way. The event bridges concert and ritual into a transformative inner journey. Leave with feelings of tranquility after an evening of relaxation among deep ambient soundscapes.

» Jai Jagdeesh — Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. Join Jai-Jagdeeshh and her band for a deep, groovy, soulful good time.

» MaMuse — Thursday, Sept. 20, at Yoga Soup. Fed by the fold and gospel traditions, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) create uplifting, inspiring music.

For more, visits: http://www.yogasoup.com/east-forest-ceremony/; http://www.yogasoup.com/down-come-the-walls-north-american-tour/ and http://www.yogasoup.com/mamuse-prayers-for-freedom/.

— Lora Martin for Yoga Soup.