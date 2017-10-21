Ranchera Singer Yolanda Del Rio at Chumash Casino Resort

Yolanda Del Rio, one of the most successful Ranchera singers of all time, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $25.

Del Rio was inspired by famous golden age Ranchera singers, including Lola Beltrán, Lucha Villa and Amalia Mendoza.

Del Rio began voice training at a young age, and by the time she had turned 10 was signing on the radio and performing at festivals all over Hidalgo, Mexico.

When Del Rio was 15, she was discovered by music producer and director Felipe "El Indio" Jiménez. Jiménez landed her a contract with RCA Records, with whom she recorded and released her first album.

Within a year, Del Rio’s single "La Hija de Nadie" sold more than 1 million copies. Her rapid success allowed her to move her touring base beyond Mexico.

She began performing in the United States, throughout the rest of Central America and even in some parts of Europe.

Del Rio’s most notable tracks include “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez,” “Tus Maletas en la Puerta,” “Llorar, Llorar, Llorar” and “Camas Separadas.” To this day, she has sold almost 20 million records worldwide.

In 1977, Del Rio had made the transition to the film world. Some of her best-known films include Caminos de Michoacán in 1979 and La India Blanca in 1982.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.