Yoram Peri to Discuss Israeli Cultural War and Assassanation of Yitzhak Rabin in UCSB Talk

By Kelli Coleman Moore and Hamza Mannan for Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Symposia | October 1, 2015 | 10:43 a.m.

Yoram Peri

Twenty years after the tragic death of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, political advisor and scholar Yoram Peri will reflect upon his life as politician, statesman and general; his dedication to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process; his leadership in signing the Oslo Accords and the assassination of Rabin by a right-wing Jewish extremist.

Rabin’s deeply contested legacy, hero versus traitor, reflects the mounting cultural war between liberal, secular Israelis who place great emphasis on Western, democratic values and religious Israelis who believe that Torah and traditional values should guide everyday life.

Peri is the author of Generals in the Cabinet Room: How the Military Shapes Israeli Policy, The Assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, Between Battles and Ballots: Israeli Military in Politics, Telepopulism: Media and Politics in Israel and Brothers at War: Rabin’s Assassination and the Cultural War in Israel.

The free talk will take place Sunday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. in UCSB's Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

This event is presented by the Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies at UCSB.

Further information can be obtained online or by calling the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center at 805.893.2317.

— Kelli Coleman Moore and Hamza Mannan are staff assistants for Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Symposia in Jewish Studies at UCSB.

 
