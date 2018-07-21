Saturday, July 21 , 2018, 12:36 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 

‘You and Your Grown Children’ Focus of Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture

By Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village | July 21, 2018 | 8:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara announce "You and Your Grown Children: Why Did No One Provide an Owner’s Manual?" presentation from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Barbara Greenleaf
Barbara Greenleaf

Barbara Greenleaf, the author of six books — including a history of childhood and a how-to for working mothers — and who is currently writing the biweekly blog Parents of Grown Offspring, will be the featured speaker.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place on the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged.

Little has been written about the rights, responsibilities and sometimes regrets that accompany adult family life. Greenleaf wants to change that equation in this thought-provoking and interactive workshop.

Topics to be covered include: what we owe our grown children and what they owe us; why your expectations and their sense of obligation may not match; how to cope with millennials returning home, delayed marriage and differences in communications styles between generations; and, when your kids have kids, closeness is often the joyous result.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age in place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. One of almost 200 "virtual" villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a strong blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

“The ‘Empowered Aging Series’ is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities," advisory board member Carol Spungen said. "We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics.”

To make reservations by Monday, Aug. 13 for "You And Your Grown Children: Why Did No One Provide an Owner’s Manual?" program, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, at 805.729.5038 or email [email protected].

— Cyndi Pipes is a volunteer and member coordinator for Santa Barbara Village.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 