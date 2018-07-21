‘You and Your Grown Children’ Focus of Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara announce "You and Your Grown Children: Why Did No One Provide an Owner’s Manual?" presentation from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Barbara Greenleaf, the author of six books — including a history of childhood and a how-to for working mothers — and who is currently writing the biweekly blog Parents of Grown Offspring, will be the featured speaker.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place on the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged.

Little has been written about the rights, responsibilities and sometimes regrets that accompany adult family life. Greenleaf wants to change that equation in this thought-provoking and interactive workshop.

Topics to be covered include: what we owe our grown children and what they owe us; why your expectations and their sense of obligation may not match; how to cope with millennials returning home, delayed marriage and differences in communications styles between generations; and, when your kids have kids, closeness is often the joyous result.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age in place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. One of almost 200 "virtual" villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a strong blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

“The ‘Empowered Aging Series’ is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities," advisory board member Carol Spungen said. "We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics.”

To make reservations by Monday, Aug. 13 for "You And Your Grown Children: Why Did No One Provide an Owner’s Manual?" program, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, at 805.729.5038 or email [email protected].

— Cyndi Pipes is a volunteer and member coordinator for Santa Barbara Village.