You Can’t Buy Love — But You Can Adopt It

Moto and his shelter pals are up for adoption for just $20 during the month of October. Click to view larger
Moto and his shelter pals are up for adoption for just $20 during the month of October. (Santa Barbara Humane Society photo)
By Flannery Hill for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | October 10, 2015 | 12:17 p.m.

 October is National Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month, a public awareness campaign to bring attention to the millions of homeless dogs living at animal shelters throughout the country as well as the benefits of adopting a new companion.

In honor of the month-long effort, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is offering a special discounted fee of just $20 for all dog adoptions.

The Humane Society has dogs in all shapes and sizes, with personalities to match your lifestyle. 

“Our experienced staff can match you with just the right dog for your lifestyle,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “Whether you’re looking for a gentle giant or a pocket-sized puppy, our shelter staff can help you find your next companion.”  

There are many benefits when you choose to adopt a shelter dog:
 
1. Many of the animals are already house trained and may have some socialization training. Because all of our dogs are relinquished by their previous owners, many have already received some training.  

2. You will be an example to others. Currently only about 20 percent of people adopt their little buddies from shelters and rescue groups. 

Many people do not realize that there are so many loving and adoptable animals in shelters. By adopting a shelter dog you can spread the word to those who are unaware of the wonderful animals awaiting homes in shelters and rescue groups.

3. You can find the friend that you want. There are millions of animals in shelters across the country, and there is one that is perfect for you. 

At the Santa Barbara Humane Society, our adoption staff will work with you to meet your perfect match. When you adopt an adult animal from the Santa Barbara Humane Society, you will know what his temperament is, how big he will get and what he will look like. You can meet and play with your potential pet before you adopt your perfect pal.

Adopting a shelter dog saves you money. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccinations, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming (for puppies), background/personality profile, starter packet of food and a dog care booklet. 

Most importantly, a shelter pet comes with unconditional love! Your new buddy will love and appreciate you forever. Don’t we all need that?

For more information about the adoptable dogs, please visit www.sbhumanesociety.org or call 805.964.4777. 

Content courtesy of National Humane Education Society.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

