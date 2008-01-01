Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

You Say You Want a New You: Parenting Power in 2008

{mosimage}

Simple steps you can take to deepen a lifelong bond with your children.

By Valerie Mehlschau | January 1, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, keeping sight of parenting goals can become increasingly difficult. With five easy tips, Santa Barbara parenting experts Tom Garcia, Steve Osterhage and Wanda-Sue Westerman have some advice on how Noozhawk readers can fulfill their New Year’s resolutions to be better parents in 2008, and beyond.

Garcia is a father and author of the children’s book series, Daddy’s Heroes. His stories involve famous moments in sports history, and give parents and their children the opportunity to bond over a common topic of interest. Westerman, mother of two teenagers, offers advice based on her experiences working as a certified nurse and midwife. Finally, parenting coach and family counselor Steve Osterhage offers his professional opinion. Osterhage and his wife, Judy, own Family Fuel, a business dedicated to creating positive familial relationships in the community.

1. Model the behavior you’d like to see in your children. You are your child’s No. 1 role model, especially in their earliest stages of   adolescence.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Osterhage said. “Set healthy   boundaries with your children and they will learn to set healthy boundaries as   well.”

Westerman agreed.

“Parent with integrity in your words and   actions,” she said.{mosimage}

2. Listen to your children. “Kids will say the darndest things,” Garcia said. “Sometimes funny, sometimes   clever, sometimes silly, and sometimes darn right annoying.  Though it can be tough, especially when they are acting up, I try to listen to it all and engage with   them as much as possible.  Sometimes all it takes is turning off the TV!”

3. Celebrate your children’s mistakes. “Celebrate children’s mistakes because they can be turned into learning   opportunities,” said Osterhage, who recommends that parents encourage their children   to use problem-solving skills to rectify their own mistakes.

Garcia advises parents to “Be patient. Kids are kids. They are always learning.”

“Allow your   kids to own their mistakes and failures (as well as their success),” Westerman said.    “Avoid over-rescuing them.  Life is a good teacher.”

4. Prioritize your time. “We all get caught up in our day-to-day lives and are pulled in many directions.    Finding time for children, family, career and yourself can be difficult,” Garcia said. “Pick them up from school periodically, plan a random fishing trip, or go to a   sporting event.”

“Take time to do things that bring happiness to yourself, and   then pass this on to your kids," Westerman added.  "Find time to spend with them."{mosimage}

5. Enjoy your family! “Plan special times, create fond memories and have fun. Remember, right now   you are creating your child’s childhood memories,” Osterhage said.

“Play and read.    Find a game or a sport to play with your kids. This is my favorite activity,”    Garcia said.

Westerman summed it all up with advice to “Find the joy.  Parenting is hard,    and finding something to celebrate in your children, especially teens, is so   important.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 