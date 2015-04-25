Young Artists Take Center Stage at Trinity Episcopal Church Concert

Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday will host a special edition of “Music at Trinity,” its annual Young Artists Showcase, featuring the junior division of Santa Barbara’s vast musical talent pool.

The program and artists are as follows: Georg Philipp Telemann’s Sonata in c-minor, TWV 42:c2, performed by three Dos Pueblos High School ninth-graders called “Trio Primavera” (Ilana Shapiro, flute; Maya Reese, violin; and Sara Muir, cello); Frédéric Chopin’s “Etude in Ab-Major, from Trois nouvelles études (1839) and the first movement “Allegro” from Wolfgang Mozart’s Piano Sonata in Bb-Major, K. 570 (1789), played by pianist Vivian Wang, in the ninth grade at Oak Grove School in Ojai; Johannes Brahms’ Rhapsody in g-minor, Opus 79, No.2 (1879), played by Savannah Hodson, a junior at San Marcos High School; Roger Quilter’s Three Songs, Opus 1 (ca1904) and Thomas Joyce’s “When to the Sessions of Sweet Silent Thought,” sung by tenor Geoffrey Lambeth, a senior at San Marcos High, with Thomas Joyce, composer and Trinity’s music minister, on piano; Arthur Honegger’s La Danse de la Chèvre (The Goat Dance) for Solo Flute, 1921, H 39 with Marissa Condie, a home-schooled 11th-grader; Eric Ewazen’s “The Resplendent Quetzal,” from A Suite from the Cloud Forest (1992) performed by pianists Elizabeth and Eliana Van Renterghem, homeschhooled 11th-graders; and the fourth movement “Allegro con brio” from Serge Prokofieff​’s Sonata in D Major for Flute and Piano, Opus 94 (1943), played by Ilana Shapiro, flute, with the support of pianist Anne Weger.

In the credit-where-credit-is-due department, Trio Primavera is coached by Linda Holland; Vivian Wang and Savannah Hodson are students of Egle Januleviciute; Geoffrey Lambeth is a student of Carolyn Teraoka-Brady; Marissa Condie studies flute with Andrea Di Maggio; and the Van Renterghem sisters study piano with Neil Di Maggio.

The concert begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church, 1500 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The performance is free, although those who find themselves with a surplus of lucre and have an inclination to chip in a contribution, are certainly encouraged to do so.

For more information, call 805.965.7419, or contact Thomas Joyce, the church’s minister of keyboard music, at [email protected].

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.