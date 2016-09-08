Young Bishop Diego Falls to St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Despite scrappy and determined play, the Bishop Diego girls tennis team was unable to pull out a victory at St. Bonaventure on Thursday in a non-league matchup.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Ellee Braniff and Taylor Woodward played strongly and went 2-1 on the day: 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

"Braniff and Woodward have a natural flow when on the court together," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

No. 2 doubles team Kate Benzian and Maruko Wan finished 1-2: 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, and the No. 3 team of Cassie Meng and Claira Sanborn finished 1-2: 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

In singles, Angie Garcia Gonzales played No. 1 and finished 1-2: 1-6, 1-6, 7-5; No. 2, Josie Huang also went 1-2: 0-6, 3-6, 6-1.

"We are a young team with new doubles partners and singles. Each girl played with heart today. I am proud of all of them," Coach Hapeman commented.

Bishop fell to 0-1 on the season and next takes on Malibu at home next Tuesday.

