Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:51 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Young Entrepreneur Begins ‘Pets for Pets’ Campaign to Benefit Santa Barbara Humane Society

By Leon Lewandowski | October 1, 2013 | 8:42 p.m.

Hollister School student Maya Lewandowski is kicking off her “Pets for Pets” campaign to raise funds for the Santa Barbara Humane Society for the month of October.

Lewandowski
Nine-year-old Maya Lewandowski will donate a portion of the proceeds from her Wigglo Pets to help the Santa Barbara Humane Society update its computer system.

Maya, a 9-year-old from Goleta, started a business last November called Wigglo Pets. The young entrepreneur was inspired by a toy her father played with at her age. She created a prototype, made modifications and started selling the toy locally and on the Internet.

Soon, she was invited to the Los Angeles toy company ironically called the Maya Group (creators of Orbeez) to discuss partnering with her. Although a deal was not made, children from all over the world, from Canada to Russia and The Netherlands to Israel, have been enjoying her interactive pets.

Now, nearly a year later, Maya has chosen to help a local organization near and dear to her heart, the Santa Barbara Humane Society. In December 2010, Maya’s family adopted a rescue dog, Lucy, who had been abandoned in Carpinteria. Maya quickly fell in love with the mixed breed.

Shortly after getting her puppy, Maya and her family went to the Santa Barbara Humane Society to have the pup spayed. When Maya saw the computers in the nonprofit’s offices she exclaimed, “Those are older than the ones at my school!” She learned that the SBHS was able to offer services at much lower costs (like the $60 spaying compared to a local vet at $300) by cutting back on expenses like computers and the like. That day, Maya vowed she would do what she could to help the Humane Society upgrade their system.

In 2011 she used her two passions, animals and art, and hosted an art show raising nearly $1,500 for the SBHS. The fifth-grader felt compelled to continue to assist the Humane Society and created the “Pets for Pets” campaign that kicked off Tuesday. Every person who makes a donation of $25 or more and mentions “Pets for Pets” or “Wigglo Pets” will receive a free Wigglo Pet of their own.

She isn’t sure exactly how much she can help the Humane Society raise, but her initial goal was $7,000. Maya is no stranger to donating. Last holiday season, she saw how much children loved her creations, so she donated 25 of her Wigglo Pets to the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara.

Wigglo Pets are not only available for a donation, but can also be purchased locally at Bennett’s Educational Materails at 5130 Holister Ave. in Santa Barbara, as well as the Carpinteria Toy Store at 5285 Carpinnteria Ave. A portion of her sales of Wigglo Pets will also be donated to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

To make a donation, click here or call the Humane Society at 805.964.4777, or just walk right in to the facility at 5399 Overpass Road in Goleta.

Learn more about the “Pets for Pets” campaign on Facebook by clicking here. To purchase Wigglo Pets online, search for them on Fiverr.com as well as Etsy.com. To see Wigglo Pets in action, search for “Wigglo Pets” on YouTube.

“I love making kids happy with my toys and I also love helping animals,” says the proud owner of Wigglo Pets. “I hope I can continue to do this for a very long time.”

— Leon Lewandowski is Maya's father.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 