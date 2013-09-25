Young Foodbank Supporters Nearing Deadline to Raise $10,000

Two Roosevelt Elementary School students — 9-year-old Jacob Mansbach and 11-year-old Dario de Albergaria — are nearing a $10,000 fundraising goal they set for themselves to help support Foodbank of Santa Barbara County programs and services, but time is running out.

The deadline to raise the funds and help Jacob and Dario meet their $10,000 goal is this Saturday, Sept. 28 — the day before this year’s Carpinteria Triathlon, which takes place Sunday.

As two of the youngest participants in the upcoming Carpinteria Triathlon, the duo hope to meet their goals of finishing the race and raising $10,000 for kids in need of nutritious food.

“It's important for kids to have the food they need, but it’s even more important to educate them because that will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” de Albergaria said. “We care about Foodbank because we believe in what Foodbank does. It's fun helping other kids and families plus I love sports.”

“Dario and I have partnered with Foodbank, partnered to have fun racing in a triathlon and to have fun raising awareness for kids’ hunger,” Mansbach said. “Foodbank helps one in eight kids — one in eight of us in Santa Barbara — to eat better. Helping Foodbank to help others is important to us.”

Through hard work, dedication and with support from the community, Jacob and Dario have raised over $8,500 of their $10,000 goal. By working together, Jacob and Dario are not only encouraging each other, they are inspiring kids across the county to combine something they love to do with helping the people in their community.

“Jacob and Dario’s commitment to helping other kids and families to have good nutrition in Santa Barbara County is encouraging and inspiring,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “On top of their fundraising efforts they have been an amazing vehicle sharing their goal and why it’s important with the community, especially connecting with other kids. Awareness amongst our youth is the cornerstone for a healthy and educated tomorrow and for this we applaud two of our youngest advocates, Jacob and Dario.”

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.