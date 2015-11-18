‘Young Gun’ Justin Fareed Recognized by National Republican Congressional Committee

Advice

The National Republican Congressional Committee recognized Justin Fareed’s campaign efforts in the 24th Congressional District Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Fareed has been elevated to "On the Radar" status in the committee’s Young Guns program.

Young Guns identifies candidates nationwide who demonstrate the potential to run a successful campaign. Originally founded in the 2007-08 election cycle, the program supports and mentors challenger and open-seat candidates in races across the country.

Fareed is running for the open seat left by Lois Capps’ retirement.

“Every day as I travel the district to meet with voters at town halls, meet and greets and community events, I continue to hear the same thing: Voters are tired of career politicians who care more about their next election than the next generation,” Fareed said. “I am so grateful for the swell of grassroots support our campaign has received, and I will continue to work hard to build an operation that can successfully deliver a new voice for the Central Coast.”

Fareed is the second highest fundraiser in the race to replace Capps.

He is a third generation cattle rancher and currently serves as vice president of his local family-owned business, Pro Band Sports Industries, Inc. He was a UC Los Angeles football running back and coach before serving under Congressman Ed Whitfield as a legislative aid.

