Young Learners Preschool Opening at La Canada Elementary in Lompoc

The Santa Barbara County Education Office has announced the opening of a new preschool for the 2015-16 school year.

The Young Learners Preschool, located at La Canada Elementary in Lompoc, will open in August.

The center teacher is Rosalinda Fletes.

Young Learners Preschool is established to serve children age 3 or 4 by Sept. 2. Once open, the school will offer two sessions. The morning session will be held from 8 to 11 a.m.; the afternoon session will run from noon to 3 p.m.

The Young Learners Preschool will be the sixth Lompoc preschool operated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The other SBCEO-operated preschools in Lompoc are La Honda, De Colores, Just For Kids, Early Steps and Learning Place.

An information meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 in the La Canada Auditorium, 621 W. North Ave. in Lompoc. If parents have questions about the meeting or would like to be placed on the registration list, they should call Ana Hernandez at 805.964.4710 x4409.

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications officer for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.