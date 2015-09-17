Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:16 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 
Young Learners Preschool Opens in Lompoc

By Tracey Beauchamp for Santa Barbara County Education Office | September 17, 2015 | 2:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is proud to announce the opening of a new preschool for the 2015–2016 school year.

The Young Learners Preschool, located at La Canada Elementary in Lompoc, opened in August.

The center's teachers are Rosalinda Fletes and Sylvia Hernandez.

Young Learners Preschool was established to serve income-eligible families with children aged 3–4 years old by Sept. 2, 2015. 

The school offers two sessions: the morning session is held from 8–11 a.m., and the afternoon session runs from 12–3 p.m.

The Young Learners Preschool is the sixth Lompoc preschool operated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The other SBCEO-operated preschools in Lompoc are La Honda, De Colores, Just For Kids, Early Steps and Learning Place.

If parents would like to be placed on the registration list, they should call Ana Hernandez at 805.964.4710 x4409.

— Tracey Beauchamp is the assistant to the director of communications at The Santa Barbara County Education Office. 

 
