Young Professionals Club to Host Rooftop Summer Mixer at Canary Hotel

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club has announced that its Annual Summer Mixer will be held on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel, which offers a stunning 360-degree view of Santa Barbara. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.

SBYPC is proudly celebrating its 20th year in the community as an advocate for connecting young professionals and supporting local nonprofit organizations.

“This event is one of our most well-attended of the year, and the rooftop of the Canary Hotel has proven to be a perfect location to celebrate on a warm summer evening,” said Jon Standring, president of SBYPC. “As with last year, we expect the Summer Mixer will be a lot of fun and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Tickets for the event will be available online until 12 p.m. on the day of the event. Visit sbypc.org to purchase tickets ($35 for members $35 and $45 for non-members).

Given the increasing popularity of the Summer Mixer, and the fact that space is limited, ticket purchase is recommended sooner rather than later.

SBYPC’s events would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of local businesses.

The exclusive sponsor for this year’s Summer Mixer is Volt Workforce Solutions, an international talent organization with over 65 years of success and experience. Volt in Santa Barbara has been delivering top talent and staffing services along the Central Coast for over 36 years, providing contingent workers and personnel recruitment services, supporting primarily professional administration, production, technical, information technology and engineering positions.

“Our goal is to help candidates find a job they love and to deliver the best talents to companies to help them grow and succeed,” said Sean Mortland, branch manager at Volt Santa Barbara, which also specializes in profession recruitment for permanent placements.

At each monthly SBYPC event a local nonprofit is spotlighted, and this event is no different. The featured nonprofit for August is the Junior League of Santa Barbara, an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community.

SBYPC will have a silent auction at the event with proceeds going to local nonprofits. Bid items include gift certificates to local restaurants, golf courses, spa treatments and much more.

Each nonprofit organization spotlighted at an SBYPC event becomes eligible to receive the SBYPC Nonprofit of the Year Award, which is presented at SBYPC’s Annual Holiday Gala in December.

Last year’s award winning recipient of $5,000 was the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, an organization dedicated to increasing global awareness of and accelerating research for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the number one genetic killer of young children.

— Natalie V. Wagner represents the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.