Young Santa Barbara Golfers Drop Season Opener

Santa Barbara High girls golf coach Ryan Throop sent four freshman out on the course in the season opener and they did alright in a 271-290 loss against Oxnard on Tuesday at River Ridge Golf Course.
Cali Lingle was the low scorer for the Dons with a 55. Lauren Erdmann of Oxnard shot 46 to earn medalist honors.
"Sand bunkers led to high scores on a few holes," said Throop.
The Dons are back in action Thursday against Santa Maria at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
SB scores
Cali Lingle 55
Malta Olhiser 57
Lulu Dunaway 59
Ila Delmarsh 59
Maddie Malmsten 60
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.